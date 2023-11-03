Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Polk County, Florida has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Polk County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Episcopal School of Jacksonville at Victory Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ambassadors Christian Academy at St John Neumann Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tohopekaliga High School at Haines City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Haines City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridge Community HS at Davenport High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Davenport, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trenton High School at Tenoroc High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Wales High School at Bartow High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Bartow, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Moore High School at Kathleen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeland Christian School at Strawberry Crest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Dover, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mulberry High School at Lake Placid High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Lake Placid, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
