Kyle Lowry and his Miami Heat teammates face off versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Lowry totaled six points and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 109-105 loss versus the Nets.

Below, we break down Lowry's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-104)

Over 7.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Over 3.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-118)

Over 4.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+104)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 114.4 points per contest last year made the Wizards the 17th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Wizards were 12th in the NBA last year, allowing 43 per game.

The Wizards were the seventh-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 24.8.

The Wizards allowed 12 made 3-pointers per game last year, ninth in the NBA in that category.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 39 13 7 8 2 0 1 11/23/2022 35 28 6 3 5 1 0 11/18/2022 51 24 10 15 4 2 1

