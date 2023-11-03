Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat hit the court versus the Washington Wizards at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Butler, in his most recent appearance, had 20 points and seven rebounds in a 109-105 loss to the Nets.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Butler, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-111)

Over 19.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-118)

Over 5.5 (-118) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+114)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Wizards gave up 114.4 points per game last season, 17th in the NBA.

The Wizards were the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA last year, conceding 43 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Wizards were seventh in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 24.8 per contest.

The Wizards were the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12 makes per game.

