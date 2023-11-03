The Miami Heat (1-4), on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Kaseya Center, will attempt to turn around a four-game losing skid when hosting the Washington Wizards (1-3). This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and MNMT.

Heat vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and MNMT

BSSUN and MNMT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game last season (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They had a -26 scoring differential.

The Wizards averaged 113.2 points per game last season (21st in the league) while giving up 114.4 per outing (17th in the NBA). They had a -99 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 1.2 points per game.

These two teams scored a combined 222.7 points per game last season, 3.8 fewer points than the point total for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams combined to average 224.2 points per game last year, 2.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Miami compiled a 30-52-0 ATS record last year.

Washington compiled a 39-42-0 ATS record last season.

Heat and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +3500 +1300 - Wizards +50000 +25000 -

