The Miami Heat (1-0) are home in Southeast Division action versus the Washington Wizards (0-1) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these teams this year.

Heat vs. Wizards Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: BSSUN, MNMT

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo's numbers last season were 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He also sank 54.0% of his shots from the field.

Last season, Jimmy Butler recorded an average of 22.9 points, 5.9 boards and 5.3 assists per game.

Tyler Herro recorded 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He made 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 triples per game (seventh in NBA).

Caleb Martin's numbers last season were 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He sank 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Kyle Lowry's stats last season included 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He sank 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Wizards Players to Watch

Jordan Poole's numbers last season were 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 43.0% from the field and 33.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Kyle Kuzma posted 21.2 points last season, plus 3.7 assists and 7.3 boards.

Tyus Jones put up 10.3 points last season, plus 5.2 assists and 2.5 boards.

Deni Avdija averaged 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 43.7% from the field.

Daniel Gafford put up 9.0 points, 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists, shooting 73.2% from the floor.

Heat vs. Wizards Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Heat Wizards 109.5 Points Avg. 113.2 109.8 Points Allowed Avg. 114.4 46.0% Field Goal % 48.5% 34.4% Three Point % 35.6%

