If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Duval County, Florida, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

Duval County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Episcopal School of Jacksonville at Victory Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 3

6:55 PM ET on November 3 Location: Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

University Christian HS at Bishop Kenny High School