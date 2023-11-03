Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Citrus County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Citrus County, Florida this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Florida This Week
Citrus County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Springstead HS at Lecanto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Lecanto, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.