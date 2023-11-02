Week 10 Big 12 Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Week 10 college football schedule includes seven games with Big 12 teams involved. Read on to get up-to-date key players and results from each completed game.
Week 10 Big 12 Results
Texas Tech 35 TCU 28
- Pregame Favorite: Texas Tech (-2.5)
- Pregame Total: 59.5
Texas Tech Leaders
- Passing: Behren Morton (28-for-36, 282 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Tahj Brooks (31 ATT, 146 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Coy Eakin (8 TAR, 8 REC, 78 YDS)
TCU Leaders
- Passing: Josh Hoover (32-for-52, 353 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Emani Bailey (19 ATT, 57 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Jaylon Robinson (8 TAR, 5 REC, 68 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Texas Tech
|TCU
|428
|Total Yards
|435
|282
|Passing Yards
|353
|146
|Rushing Yards
|82
|0
|Turnovers
|2
Upcoming Week 10 Big 12 Games
No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats at No. 7 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas (-4)
Houston Cougars at Baylor Bears
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: McLane Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Baylor (-3)
No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oklahoma (-6)
UCF Knights at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UCF (-3.5)
BYU Cougars at West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: West Virginia (-12.5)
No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks at Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Iowa State (-2.5)
