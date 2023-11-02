Following one round of play in the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic at Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan, Akie Iwai holds the lead (-9). Tune in to see the rest of the action unfold.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic

Start Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par/Distance: Par 72/6,598 yards

Par 72/6,598 yards Wednesday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

TOTO Japan Classic Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Akie Iwai 1st -9 63 Nasa Hataoka 2nd -8 64 Yuna Nishimura 2nd -8 64 Mone Inami 2nd -8 64 Yu Liu 5th -7 65

Want to place a bet on the TOTO Japan Classic? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

TOTO Japan Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.