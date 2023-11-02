The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) play the Tennessee Titans (3-4) at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to live stream this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Titans

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Steelers vs. Titans Insights

This year, the Steelers average 3.9 fewer points per game (16.1) than the Titans give up (20).

Tennessee racks up 18.9 points per game, comparable to the 21 Pittsburgh allows.

The Steelers collect 67.7 fewer yards per game (271.7), than the Titans give up per matchup (339.4).

Tennessee collects 86 fewer yards per game (296.6) than Pittsburgh gives up per matchup (382.6).

This season, the Steelers rush for 27.7 fewer yards per game (79.7) than the Titans allow per outing (107.4).

Tennessee rushes for 115.9 yards per game, 21.2 fewer than the 137.1 Pittsburgh allows per contest.

This year, the Steelers have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Titans' takeaways (6).

Tennessee has turned the ball over eight times, seven fewer times than Pittsburgh has forced turnovers (15).

Steelers Home Performance

The Steelers score 15 points per game at home (1.1 less than their overall average), and give up 20.5 at home (0.5 less than overall).

The Steelers accumulate 261 yards per game at home (10.7 less than their overall average), and give up 377.8 at home (4.8 less than overall).

Pittsburgh racks up 197.8 passing yards per game at home (5.8 more than its overall average), and concedes 223.5 at home (21.9 less than overall).

At home, the Steelers rack up 63.3 rushing yards per game and give up 154.3. That's less than they gain overall (79.7), and more than they allow (137.1).

The Steelers' third-down percentages on offense (32.1%) and defense (39.3%) in home games are both lower than their overall numbers of 35.1% and 42.3%, respectively.

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 Baltimore W 17-10 CBS 10/22/2023 at Los Angeles W 24-17 FOX 10/29/2023 Jacksonville L 20-10 CBS 11/2/2023 Tennessee - Amazon Prime Video 11/12/2023 Green Bay - CBS 11/19/2023 at Cleveland - CBS 11/26/2023 at Cincinnati - CBS

Titans Away Performance

In road games, the Titans put up 11.3 points per game and concede 22. That's less than they score overall (18.9), and more than they allow (20).

The Titans' average yards gained in road games (242.3) is lower than their overall average (296.6). But their average yards conceded on the road (373.7) is higher than overall (339.4).

On the road, Tennessee racks up 169.3 passing yards per game and concedes 260.3. That's less than it gains overall (180.7), and more than it allows (232).

The Titans' average yards rushing in road games (73) is lower than their overall average (115.9). But their average yards conceded away from home (113.3) is higher than overall (107.4).

The Titans' offensive third-down percentage in away games (25%) is lower than their overall average (33.7%). And their defensive third-down percentage away from home (50%) is higher than overall (38.5%).

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 at Indianapolis L 23-16 CBS 10/15/2023 Baltimore L 24-16 NFL Network 10/29/2023 Atlanta W 28-23 CBS 11/2/2023 at Pittsburgh - Amazon Prime Video 11/12/2023 at Tampa Bay - CBS 11/19/2023 at Jacksonville - CBS 11/26/2023 Carolina - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.