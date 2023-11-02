Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Okaloosa County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Okaloosa County, Florida has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Okaloosa County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Mosley High School at Choctawhatchee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Fort Walton Beach High School at Crestview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Crestview, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
