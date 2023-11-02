The Orlando Magic, Moritz Wagner included, face the Utah Jazz on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 118-102 loss to the Clippers (his most recent action) Wagner put up 13 points.

With prop bets available for Wagner, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Moritz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (+106)

Looking to bet on one or more of Wagner's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jazz allowed 118 points per contest last season, 24th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Jazz were 17th in the NBA last year, allowing 43.5 per game.

In terms of assists, the Jazz gave up 25 per game last season, ranking them 10th in the NBA.

The Jazz gave up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game last season, 18th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Moritz Wagner vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 23 11 6 1 0 0 1 1/13/2023 18 11 4 1 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.