The Orlando Magic (2-2) play the Utah Jazz (2-3) on November 2, 2023. The matchup airs on KJZZ and BSFL.

Magic vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Utah Jazz Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Magic vs Jazz Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

Last season, the Magic had a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Jazz's opponents knocked down.

Orlando went 23-18 when it shot better than 47.3% from the field.

The Magic were the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Jazz ranked fifth.

Last year, the Magic recorded 111.4 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 118 the Jazz gave up.

Orlando had a 13-7 record last season when scoring more than 118 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic put up 114.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 108.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.

Orlando allowed 114.7 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it allowed 113.2.

The Magic made 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.7 more threes and 3.9% points better than they averaged when playing on the road (10.4 threes per game, 32.7% three-point percentage).

Magic Injuries