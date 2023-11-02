On Thursday, November 2, 2023, the Utah Jazz (0-1) play the Orlando Magic (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSFL.

Magic vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: KJZZ, BSFL

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero put up 20 points last season, plus 3.7 assists and 6.9 rebounds.

Franz Wagner averaged 18.6 points last season, plus 3.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Markelle Fultz put up 14 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists, shooting 51.4% from the floor.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers last season were 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 52.6% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Cole Anthony's stats last season were 13 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen's numbers last season were 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also sank 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples (seventh in NBA).

Jordan Clarkson collected 20.8 points, 4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last season. He also delivered 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Walker Kessler's numbers last season were 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He made 72% of his shots from the field.

John Collins averaged 13.1 points, 6.5 boards and 1.2 assists. He sank 50.8% of his shots from the field and 29.2% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.

Kelly Olynyk's numbers last season were 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He sank 49.9% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Magic vs. Jazz Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Jazz Magic 117.1 Points Avg. 111.4 118 Points Allowed Avg. 114 47.3% Field Goal % 47% 35.3% Three Point % 34.6%

