The Orlando Magic (2-2) square off against the Utah Jazz (2-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The matchup airs on KJZZ and BSFL.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Magic vs. Jazz matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Magic vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSFL

KJZZ and BSFL Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Magic vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Magic Moneyline Jazz Moneyline BetMGM Magic (-1.5) 222.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Magic (-1) 222 -112 -104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Magic vs Jazz Additional Info

Magic vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Magic's -210 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.6 points per game) was a result of putting up 111.4 points per game (26th in NBA) while allowing 114 per outing (15th in league).

The Jazz averaged 117.1 points per game last season (seventh in the league) while allowing 118 per outing (24th in the NBA). They had a -77 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combined to score 228.5 points per game last season, 6.0 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 232 combined points per game last season, 9.5 more than the total for this matchup.

Orlando compiled a 45-36-0 record against the spread last season.

Utah covered 48 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Magic and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +35000 +8000 - Jazz +50000 +12500 -

