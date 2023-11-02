Will Luke Glendening Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 2?
Can we anticipate Luke Glendening scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Luke Glendening score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Glendening stats and insights
- In one of nine games this season, Glendening scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- Glendening has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 30 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.4 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.