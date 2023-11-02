Lightning vs. Blue Jackets: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 2
The Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-3) are heavily favored (-165 moneyline odds to win) when they go on the road for a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-2), who have +140 moneyline odds, on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN.
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Lightning Moneyline
|Blue Jackets Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-165
|+140
|6.5
|FanDuel
|-176
|+146
|6.5
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends
- Tampa Bay's nine matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals six times.
- The Lightning are 3-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- The Blue Jackets have been the underdog seven times this season, and upset their opponent in three of those games.
- Tampa Bay has had moneyline odds of -165 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.
- Columbus has a record of 2-1 in games when bookmakers list the team at +140 or longer on the moneyline.
