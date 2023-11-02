George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 at Acrisure Stadium, where they'll be up against Amani Hooker and the Tennessee Titans defense. For more stats and analysis on the Steelers receivers' matchup versus the Titans' pass defense, check out this article.

Steelers vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: Amazon Prime Video

George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 71.8 10.3 19 70 8.92

George Pickens vs. Amani Hooker Insights

George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense

George Pickens leads his squad with 522 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 catches (out of 53 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Looking at the passing game, Pittsburgh is averaging the fifth-fewest yards in the league, at 192 (1,344 total passing yards).

The Steelers are scoring 16.1 points per game, only 31st in the league.

Pittsburgh averages 33.1 pass attempts per game this year, ranking it 21st in the league.

In the red zone, the Steelers have been one of the least pass-heavy teams this season, throwing the ball 21 times (fourth-fewest in league).

Amani Hooker & the Titans' Defense

Amani Hooker has a team-high one interception to go along with 38 tackles, three TFL, and four passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Tennessee has given up 1,624 passing yards this season, ranking 11th in the league. In terms of passing TDs allowed, it ranks third in the NFL with seven.

This year, the Titans rank 10th in the NFL with 20 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they rank 13th in total yards allowed with 339.4 given up per game.

Tennessee has allowed three players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed a touchdown pass to six players this season.

George Pickens vs. Amani Hooker Advanced Stats

George Pickens Amani Hooker Rec. Targets 53 21 Def. Targets Receptions 28 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 18.6 16 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 522 38 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 74.6 6.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 184 3 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

