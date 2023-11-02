Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Escambia County, Florida this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

Escambia County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Gulf Breeze High School at West Florida High School - Tech

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Tate High School at Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL Conference: 6A - District 1

6A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pensacola High School at Escambia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

John Paul II High School at Pensacola Catholic HS