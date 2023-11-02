According to our computer projections, the Duke Blue Devils will defeat the Wake Forest Demon Deacons when the two teams match up at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Thursday, November 2, which begins at 7:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Duke vs. Wake Forest Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Duke (-12.5) Under (45) Duke 32, Wake Forest 11

Week 10 Predictions

Duke Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Blue Devils have an implied win probability of 83.3%.

The Blue Devils have four wins in seven games against the spread this year.

Duke has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

The Blue Devils have seen three of its seven games hit the over.

Duke games average 47.9 total points per game this season, 2.9 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Wake Forest Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 21.1% chance of a victory for the Demon Deacons.

The Demon Deacons have gone 3-4-0 ATS this year.

When they have played as at least 12.5-point underdogs this season, the Demon Deacons are 1-1 against the spread.

In Demon Deacons seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).

The average over/under for Wake Forest games this year is 8.5 more points than the point total of 45 for this outing.

Blue Devils vs. Demon Deacons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Duke 25.9 15 29.2 10.4 20.3 22.7 Wake Forest 22.3 24.5 25.2 25 17.3 23.7

