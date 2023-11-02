Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Clay County, Florida? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    Thursday

    Keystone Heights High School at P.K. Yonge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2
    • Location: Gainesville, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Fleming Island High School at Orange Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Orange Park, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

