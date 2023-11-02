Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Clay County, Florida? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

Clay County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Keystone Heights High School at P.K. Yonge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2

7:00 PM ET on November 2 Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Fleming Island High School at Orange Park High School