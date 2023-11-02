Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Broward County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Florida This Week
Broward County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Westminster Academy HS
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coral Glades High School at Stoneman Douglas High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Parkland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McArthur High School at Boyd Anderson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Lauderdale Lakes, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Mater Academy High School at Somerset Academy
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clearwater Central Catholic High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dillard High School at Blanche Ely High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flanagan High School at Hallandale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Hallandale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miramar High School at South Broward High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Plantation High School at Cypress Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Weston, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western High School at Plantation High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Plantation, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monarch High School at Deerfield Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Pampano Beach, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.