The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-7) hit the road for a SWAC showdown against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-7) on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Daytona Stadium.

Bethune-Cookman ranks third-worst in total offense (232.3 yards per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 70th with 357.1 yards allowed per contest. Mississippi Valley State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, compiling 12.6 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 77th with 28.5 points ceded per contest.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

City: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Daytona Stadium

Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi Valley State Key Statistics

Bethune-Cookman Mississippi Valley State 232.3 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.4 (128th) 357.1 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 250.9 (7th) 91.5 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 70.5 (127th) 140.8 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.9 (124th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders

Luke Sprague has recorded 544 yards (68.0 ypg) on 62-of-95 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Jimmy Robinson III has racked up 174 yards on 47 carries while finding paydirt one time.

Jaiden Bivens has been handed the ball 36 times this year and racked up 129 yards (16.1 per game).

Dacarri Allen-Johnson's 226 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 29 times and has registered 27 receptions and three touchdowns.

Jaewan Boyd has caught 21 passes for 213 yards (26.6 yards per game) this year.

Daveno Ellington has been the target of 19 passes and compiled 20 grabs for 182 yards, an average of 22.8 yards per contest.

Mississippi Valley State Stats Leaders

Ty'Jarian Williams has racked up 869 yards on 62.7% passing while recording three touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Jared Wilson has rushed 60 times for 226 yards.

DePhabian Fant has racked up 215 yards (on 14 carries) with one touchdown.

Jaxson Davis' 183 receiving yards (22.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions on 22 targets with one touchdown.

Kerrick Ross has put together a 182-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 21 passes on 25 targets.

Cobie Bates has racked up 175 reciving yards (21.9 ypg) this season.

