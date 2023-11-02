Anthony Cirelli will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets meet on Thursday at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Cirelli? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

Cirelli's plus-minus this season, in 18:35 per game on the ice, is +1.

In one of nine games this year, Cirelli has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Cirelli has a point in four games this year through nine games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In three of nine games this season, Cirelli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Cirelli hits the over on his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Cirelli has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 30 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 9 Games 2 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.