Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alachua County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Alachua County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Alachua County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Keystone Heights High School at P.K. Yonge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Keswick Christian High School at St. Francis Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buchholz High School at Trinity Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Ocala, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Fe HS at Fort White High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Fort White, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
