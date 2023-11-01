The UCF Knights (7-0) will be at home against the New Orleans Privateers on Monday, December 11 (beginning at 11:00 AM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues.

Upcoming UCF games

UCF's next matchup information

Opponent: New Orleans Privateers

New Orleans Privateers Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Location: Addition Financial Arena

Sportsbook promo codes

Top UCF players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kaitlin Peterson 7 19.9 4.4 0.7 1.3 0.1 40.7% (46-113) 38.6% (17-44) Mya Burns 7 12.3 4.1 1.0 0.9 0.3 42.0% (29-69) 23.5% (4-17) Achol Akot 7 9.6 9.6 2.4 1.0 0.6 55.8% (29-52) - Laila Jewett 7 9.3 3.0 4.0 1.4 0.0 45.3% (24-53) 52.9% (9-17) Jayla Kelly 7 5.1 5.4 0.7 0.4 0.7 53.8% (14-26) 0.0% (0-1)

