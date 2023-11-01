Tyler Herro NBA Player Preview vs. the Nets - November 1
Tyler Herro plus his Miami Heat teammates take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.
Now let's dig into Herro's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Nets
- Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-114)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+112)
- Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+100)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+138)
Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Giving up 112.5 points per game last season made the Nets the eighth-ranked team in the league on defense.
- The Nets gave up 45.1 rebounds on average last year, 27th in the league.
- The Nets conceded 23.4 assists per game last season (third in the NBA).
- In terms of three-point defense, the Nets were ranked seventh in the league last year, giving up 11.8 makes per game.
Tyler Herro vs. the Nets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/25/2023
|33
|23
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|1/8/2023
|38
|24
|4
|2
|5
|0
|0
