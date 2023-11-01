Coming up for the Stetson Hatters women (2-7) is a game away versus the Denver Pioneers, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Stetson games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Denver A 3:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Morgan State H 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 N.C. A&T H 11:00 AM
Wed, Dec 20 Valparaiso H 11:00 AM
Sat, Dec 30 Flagler H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 North Florida A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Jacksonville A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 FGCU H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Kennesaw State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Queens (NC) H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Austin Peay A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Lipscomb A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Eastern Kentucky A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Bellarmine H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 North Alabama H 11:00 AM

Stetson's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Denver Pioneers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Magness Arena

Top Stetson players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jamiya Turner 9 12.0 5.1 1.6 1.1 0.2 43.2% (41-95) 0.0% (0-10)
Jordan Peete 9 9.4 3.1 1.1 1.0 0.0 39.0% (30-77) 29.4% (10-34)
Khamya McNeal 9 8.2 2.4 0.7 1.3 0.0 31.5% (28-89) 17.6% (6-34)
Jaelyn Talley 9 6.6 6.3 0.3 0.4 0.1 37.5% (21-56) 0.0% (0-3)
Promise Keshi 9 5.0 2.2 1.2 1.9 0.3 31.7% (19-60) 16.7% (3-18)

