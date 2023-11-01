Currently 5-4, the Stetson Hatters' next game is at home versus the Johnson (FL) Suns, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Stetson games

Stetson's next matchup information

Opponent: Johnson (FL) Suns

Johnson (FL) Suns Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Edmunds Center

Edmunds Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+

Top Stetson players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jalen Blackmon 9 21.7 2.8 1.7 0.8 0.1 46.7% (64-137) 45.2% (33-73) Aubin Gateretse 9 11.4 7.9 0.6 0.0 1.3 75.0% (45-60) 0.0% (0-1) Stephan D. Swenson 9 10.1 4.9 6.4 1.7 0.0 35.1% (34-97) 13.5% (5-37) Alec Oglesby 8 7.9 4.6 1.5 0.5 0.3 36.8% (21-57) 34.2% (13-38) Tristan Gross 9 5.3 2.1 0.7 0.6 0.1 38.6% (17-44) 37.5% (12-32)

