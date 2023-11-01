The South Florida Bulls (6-3) will be at home against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs on Sunday, December 10 (starting at 1:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues.

Upcoming South Florida games

South Florida's next matchup information

Opponent: Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Yuengling Center

Top South Florida players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Vittoria Blasigh 9 13.2 1.9 1.9 0.7 0.0 43.5% (40-92) 42.6% (26-61) Carla Brito 9 10.6 7.4 0.9 0.9 0.6 45.1% (37-82) 21.4% (3-14) Maria Alvarez 9 7.2 2.7 1.7 0.3 0.4 33.3% (19-57) 34.3% (12-35) Romi Levy 9 6.4 2.9 0.9 0.2 0.7 49.0% (24-49) 22.2% (2-9) Evelien Lutje Schipholt 9 6.2 6.1 0.3 0.7 1.0 36.2% (17-47) -

