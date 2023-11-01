A matchup versus the Florida State Seminoles is on deck for the South Florida Bulls (2-4), on Saturday, December 9 at 1:30 PM ET.

Upcoming South Florida games

South Florida's next matchup information

Opponent: Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Location: FLA Live Arena

FLA Live Arena Broadcast: ACC Network

Top South Florida players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Selton Miguel 6 12.7 4.3 2.0 1.7 0.2 38.4% (28-73) 43.5% (10-23) Chris Youngblood 6 12.2 2.3 1.7 0.7 0.3 32.2% (19-59) 19.2% (5-26) Jose Placer 6 8.5 1.8 1.2 0.8 0.0 42.2% (19-45) 33.3% (7-21) Jayden Reid 6 6.5 3.2 4.5 1.3 0.0 37.1% (13-35) 36.4% (4-11) Kobe Knox 6 6.2 3.5 0.8 0.5 0.2 26.4% (14-53) 11.1% (3-27)

