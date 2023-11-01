When you're cheering on Rachaad White and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Get more details, along with White's recent stats and trends, below.

Rachaad White 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 132 429 3 3.3 37 35 326 1

White Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 17 39 0 2 10 0 Week 2 Bears 17 73 1 5 30 0 Week 3 Eagles 14 38 0 3 24 0 Week 4 @Saints 15 56 0 3 22 0 Week 6 Lions 7 26 0 3 12 0 Week 7 Falcons 13 34 0 6 65 0 Week 8 @Bills 9 39 0 7 70 0 Week 9 @Texans 20 73 2 4 46 0 Week 10 Titans 20 51 0 2 47 1

Rachaad White's Next Game

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: FOX

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: 49ers -11.5

49ers -11.5 Over/Under: 41.5 points

