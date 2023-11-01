Where to Get Rachaad White Buccaneers Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Rachaad White and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rachaad White 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|132
|429
|3
|3.3
|37
|35
|326
|1
White Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|17
|39
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|17
|73
|1
|5
|30
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|14
|38
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|15
|56
|0
|3
|22
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|7
|26
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|13
|34
|0
|6
|65
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|9
|39
|0
|7
|70
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|20
|73
|2
|4
|46
|0
|Week 10
|Titans
|20
|51
|0
|2
|47
|1
Rachaad White's Next Game
- Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Favorite: 49ers -11.5
- Over/Under: 41.5 points
