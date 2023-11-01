Paolo Banchero (20.6 PPG) and the Orlando Magic (14-7) square off against the Detroit Pistons at home as the 2023-24 NBA campaign rolls on, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8.

If you're looking to catch the Orlando Magic in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Orlando games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Pistons H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 11 Cavaliers H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 15 Celtics A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Celtics A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Heat H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Bucks A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 23 Pacers A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 26 Wizards A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 27 76ers H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Knicks H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any NBA game at Ticketmaster!

Orlando's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Detroit Pistons
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Amway Center
  • Broadcast: BSFL, BSDET
  • Favorite: Orlando -10.5
  • Total: 229.5 points

Can't make it to the game? Watch the NBA this season on Fubo and Max, and watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Orlando's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Orlando players

Shop for Orlando gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Paolo Banchero 21 20.6 6.8 4.7 1.0 0.6 49.2% (157-319) 42.4% (28-66)
Franz Wagner 21 20.4 5.8 3.8 1.1 0.4 45.3% (156-344) 31.1% (33-106)
Cole Anthony 21 15.4 4.7 3.5 0.8 0.6 44.9% (106-236) 36.6% (30-82)
Moritz Wagner 21 12.9 4.3 1.1 0.5 0.4 63.6% (105-165) 36.1% (13-36)
Jalen Suggs 20 12.2 3.5 2.7 1.9 0.6 44.9% (84-187) 36.5% (31-85)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.