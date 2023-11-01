Don't be a half-hearted fan of the North Florida Ospreys. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. More details, along with current team stats, can be found below.

North Florida team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Chaz Lanier 8 16.0 5.1 1.6 1.3 0.4 Ametri Moss 8 10.3 2.8 2.3 0.9 0.0 Jah Nze 8 9.3 2.9 1.0 0.6 0.1 Dorian James 8 8.9 6.4 1.6 0.3 0.5 Jake van der Heijden 8 8.1 3.4 0.5 0.3 0.5 Jaylen Smith 8 7.5 0.9 2.0 0.9 0.0 Nate Lliteras 7 6.9 3.9 1.0 1.0 0.9 Oscar Berry 8 3.8 1.9 1.4 0.6 0.0 Jasai Miles 8 3.3 3.4 0.3 0.5 0.1 Trent Coleman 6 2.2 2.7 0.7 0.5 0.2

North Florida season stats

North Florida has won four games so far this season (4-4).

The Ospreys have a 3-1 record at home and a 1-3 record on the road.

In terms of its best win this season, North Florida defeated the Maine Black Bears at home on November 18. The final score was 67-58.

The Ospreys have matched up with a Top 25 team zero times this season.

There are 23 games remaining on North Florida's schedule in 2023-24, and one are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming North Florida games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 High Point H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Edward Waters H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Georgia Southern H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Trinity Baptist H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Florida State A 8:00 PM

