If you're a big fan of Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other team apparel. For additional info, continue scrolling.

Head to Fanatics to buy all your Mike Evans and Buccaneers jerseys and other gear!

Mike Evans 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 70 43 737 168 6 17.1

Watch the Bucs in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Evans Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 10 6 66 1 Week 2 Bears 8 6 171 1 Week 3 Eagles 10 5 60 1 Week 4 @Saints 3 3 40 0 Week 6 Lions 10 4 49 0 Week 7 Falcons 8 6 82 1 Week 8 @Bills 6 3 39 1 Week 9 @Texans 5 4 87 0 Week 10 Titans 10 6 143 1

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mike Evans' Next Game

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: 49ers -11.5

49ers -11.5 Over/Under: 41.5 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes