Published: Nov. 16, 2023
Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mike Evans 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|70
|43
|737
|168
|6
|17.1
Evans Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|10
|6
|66
|1
|Week 2
|Bears
|8
|6
|171
|1
|Week 3
|Eagles
|10
|5
|60
|1
|Week 4
|@Saints
|3
|3
|40
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|10
|4
|49
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|8
|6
|82
|1
|Week 8
|@Bills
|6
|3
|39
|1
|Week 9
|@Texans
|5
|4
|87
|0
|Week 10
|Titans
|10
|6
|143
|1
Mike Evans' Next Game
- Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Favorite: 49ers -11.5
- Over/Under: 41.5 points
