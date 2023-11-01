Miami (FL) (7-1) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, against the Colorado Buffaloes.

Upcoming Miami (FL) games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Colorado N 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 La Salle H 12:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Stonehill H 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 North Florida H 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Clemson H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Wake Forest A 2:15 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Louisville H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Virginia Tech A 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Florida State H 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Notre Dame A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Pittsburgh H 2:15 PM
Tue, Jan 30 NC State A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Virginia Tech H 12:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Virginia A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 North Carolina H 4:00 PM

Miami (FL)'s next matchup information

  • Opponent: Colorado Buffaloes
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Barclays Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN2

Top Miami (FL) players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Wooga Poplar 8 16.5 5.8 1.8 0.8 0.5 53.6% (45-84) 53.7% (22-41)
Norchad Omier 8 16.1 9.6 1.5 1.5 0.6 57.7% (45-78) 40.0% (6-15)
Matthew Cleveland 8 14.8 4.4 1.9 1.6 0.8 64.8% (46-71) 42.1% (8-19)
Nijel Pack 8 13.5 2.8 4.1 1.0 0.4 43.8% (39-89) 40.5% (17-42)
Bensley Joseph 8 9.1 2.6 3.3 2.1 1.0 47.2% (25-53) 48.1% (13-27)

