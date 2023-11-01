Miami (FL) (7-1) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, against the Colorado Buffaloes.

If you're looking to catch the Miami Hurricanes in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Miami (FL) games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Miami (FL)'s next matchup information

Opponent: Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Broadcast: ESPN2

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Miami (FL)'s next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Miami (FL) players

Shop for Miami (FL) gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Wooga Poplar 8 16.5 5.8 1.8 0.8 0.5 53.6% (45-84) 53.7% (22-41) Norchad Omier 8 16.1 9.6 1.5 1.5 0.6 57.7% (45-78) 40.0% (6-15) Matthew Cleveland 8 14.8 4.4 1.9 1.6 0.8 64.8% (46-71) 42.1% (8-19) Nijel Pack 8 13.5 2.8 4.1 1.0 0.4 43.8% (39-89) 40.5% (17-42) Bensley Joseph 8 9.1 2.6 3.3 2.1 1.0 47.2% (25-53) 48.1% (13-27)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.