The Miami Heat, with a record of 12-9, and Jimmy Butler (22.2 points per game) next clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Friday, December 8 at 8:00 PM ET, as the 2023-24 campaign carries on.
Upcoming Miami games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Fri, Dec 8
|Cavaliers
|H
|8:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 11
|Hornets
|A
|7:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 13
|Hornets
|H
|7:30 PM
|Thu, Dec 14
|Bulls
|H
|7:30 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Bulls
|H
|8:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 18
|Timberwolves
|H
|7:30 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|Magic
|A
|7:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 22
|Hawks
|H
|8:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 25
|76ers
|H
|8:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 28
|Warriors
|A
|10:00 PM
Miami's next matchup information
- Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Kaseya Center
- Broadcast: BSSUN, BSOH
- Favorite: Cleveland -1.5
- Total: 221.5 points
Top Miami players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jimmy Butler
|17
|22.2
|5.2
|4.2
|1.2
|0.5
|46.6% (118-253)
|40.9% (18-44)
|Duncan Robinson
|19
|15.0
|2.7
|2.9
|0.4
|0.2
|48.8% (103-211)
|43.6% (58-133)
|Jaime Jaquez
|21
|12.1
|3.7
|2.5
|1.0
|0.2
|52.0% (102-196)
|38.5% (25-65)
|Josh Richardson
|18
|10.3
|2.7
|3.1
|0.6
|0.3
|45.7% (69-151)
|29.3% (22-75)
|Kyle Lowry
|20
|9.1
|4.2
|4.3
|1.2
|0.4
|43.8% (60-137)
|43.6% (41-94)
