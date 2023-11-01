Do you live and breathe all things Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Then take off that mustard-stained shirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and caps -- to show your support for Lavonte David and the Buccaneers. For additional info, including updated stats for David, keep reading.

Lavonte David 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 83 11.0 2.0 0 3

David Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Vikings 0.0 2.0 8 0 0 Week 2 Bears 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 Eagles 1.0 1.0 13 0 0 Week 4 @Saints 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 6 Lions 1.0 2.0 12 0 1 Week 7 Falcons 0.0 1.0 13 0 1 Week 8 @Bills 0.0 1.0 14 0 0 Week 9 @Texans 0.0 2.0 11 0 0 Week 10 Titans 0.0 2.0 5 0 1

Lavonte David's Next Game

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: FOX

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: 49ers -11.5

49ers -11.5 Over/Under: 41.5 points

