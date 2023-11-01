Where to Get Lavonte David Buccaneers Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Do you live and breathe all things Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Then take off that mustard-stained shirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and caps -- to show your support for Lavonte David and the Buccaneers. For additional info, including updated stats for David, keep reading.
Head to Fanatics to buy Lavonte David and Buccaneers jerseys and other gear!
Lavonte David 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|83
|11.0
|2.0
|0
|3
Watch the Bucs in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
David Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|0.0
|2.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|1.0
|1.0
|13
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|1.0
|2.0
|12
|0
|1
|Week 7
|Falcons
|0.0
|1.0
|13
|0
|1
|Week 8
|@Bills
|0.0
|1.0
|14
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|0.0
|2.0
|11
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Titans
|0.0
|2.0
|5
|0
|1
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lavonte David's Next Game
- Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: 49ers -11.5
- Over/Under: 41.5 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.