Kevin Love's Miami Heat hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Love, in his most recent game, had three points in a 122-114 loss to the Bucks.

With prop bets available for Love, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-105)

Over 7.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-102)

Over 5.5 (-102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-114)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 112.5 points per contest last year made the Nets the eighth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Nets gave up 45.1 rebounds per game last year, 27th in the NBA in that category.

The Nets were the third-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 23.4.

Defensively, the Nets conceded 11.8 made three-pointers per game last season, seventh in the league.

Kevin Love vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 19 5 3 2 1 0 0 12/26/2022 13 7 8 1 1 0 0

