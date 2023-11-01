Jacksonville (3-5) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Monday, December 11 at 6:30 PM ET, at home against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

If you're looking to go to see the Jacksonville Dolphins in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Jacksonville games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 11 North Carolina Central H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 15 Marshall H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Mercer A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Alabama A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 LSU A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 FGCU H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Stetson H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Queens (NC) A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Kennesaw State A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 North Florida A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Eastern Kentucky H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Bellarmine H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Central Arkansas A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 North Alabama A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Lipscomb H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Jacksonville's next matchup information

  • Opponent: North Carolina Central Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Location: Swisher Gymnasium

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Jacksonville's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Jacksonville players

Shop for Jacksonville gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Edyn Battle 8 20.3 4.1 2.1 1.8 0.0 45.9% (61-133) 29.7% (11-37)
Saniyah Craig 7 12.4 7.1 1.1 0.4 0.9 51.8% (29-56) 33.3% (2-6)
Jalisa Dunlap 8 7.4 3.1 1.9 1.3 0.4 33.3% (17-51) 19.0% (4-21)
Breyanna Frazier 8 4.9 1.9 1.4 1.3 0.0 40.0% (12-30) 41.7% (5-12)
Isamery Telleria Agramonte 8 4.6 1.6 0.3 0.6 0.1 41.4% (12-29) 43.8% (7-16)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.