The Miami Heat (1-3) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (1-2) on November 1, 2023 at Kaseya Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat vs. Nets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Heat vs Nets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat Stats Insights

Last season, the Heat had a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Nets' opponents knocked down.

Miami had a 25-11 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Heat were the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Nets ranked 28th.

Last year, the Heat scored 109.5 points per game, only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nets gave up.

Miami had a 22-8 record last season when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat posted 111.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.9 more points than they averaged in road games (107.5).

In home games, Miami ceded 0.9 more points per game (110.2) than away from home (109.3).

In terms of three-pointers, the Heat were equally balanced at home and when playing on the road last year, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they posteded a 36% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.9% clip on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat Injuries