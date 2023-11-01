How to Watch the Heat vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat (1-3) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (1-2) on November 1, 2023 at Kaseya Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Nets
Heat vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Heat vs Nets Additional Info
|Heat vs Nets Injury Report
|Heat vs Nets Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Nets Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Nets Prediction
Heat Stats Insights
- Last season, the Heat had a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Nets' opponents knocked down.
- Miami had a 25-11 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Heat were the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Nets ranked 28th.
- Last year, the Heat scored 109.5 points per game, only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nets gave up.
- Miami had a 22-8 record last season when scoring more than 112.5 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat posted 111.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.9 more points than they averaged in road games (107.5).
- In home games, Miami ceded 0.9 more points per game (110.2) than away from home (109.3).
- In terms of three-pointers, the Heat were equally balanced at home and when playing on the road last year, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they posteded a 36% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.9% clip on the road.
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Caleb Martin
|Out
|Knee
|Jimmy Butler
|Questionable
|Knee
|Bam Adebayo
|Questionable
|Hip
|Haywood Highsmith
|Questionable
|Knee
