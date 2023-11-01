As they ready for a matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (1-2), the Miami Heat (1-3) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 at Kaseya Center.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Haywood Highsmith SF Out Knee Caleb Martin SF Out Knee 2.0 3.0 1.0 Bam Adebayo C Out Hip 22.7 6.0 2.3

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Cameron Johnson: Out (Calf), Dariq Whitehead: Out (Foot), Nicolas Claxton: Out (Ankle), Spencer Dinwiddie: Questionable (Ankle)

Heat vs. Nets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and YES

