The Miami Heat (1-0) match up with the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSUN and YES.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Heat vs. Nets Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1

Wednesday, November 1 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSUN, YES

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Heat Games

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo recorded 20.4 points last season, plus 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Per game, Jimmy Butler recorded 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also delivered 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.

Tyler Herro's numbers last season were 20.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.2 assists per contest. He made 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 treys (seventh in NBA).

Caleb Martin recorded 9.6 points, 4.8 boards and 1.6 assists. He drained 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

Kyle Lowry's numbers last season were 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He sank 40.4% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges averaged 17.2 points last season, plus 3.6 assists and 4.3 boards.

Royce O'Neale's numbers last season were 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 38.6% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Spencer Dinwiddie recorded 17.7 points, 3.1 boards and 5.3 assists, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made treys per game.

Dennis Smith Jr. averaged 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 41.2% from the floor.

Ben Simmons posted 6.9 points, 6.1 assists and 6.3 boards.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs. Nets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Heat Nets 109.5 Points Avg. 113.4 109.8 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 46% Field Goal % 48.7% 34.4% Three Point % 37.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.