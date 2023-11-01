The Miami Heat (1-3), on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Kaseya Center, will attempt to turn around a three-game losing skid when hosting the Brooklyn Nets (1-2). This game is at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and YES.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Nets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and YES

BSSUN and YES Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Nets Moneyline BetMGM Heat (-6.5) 224.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs Nets Additional Info

Heat vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Heat had a -26 scoring differential last season, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and giving up 109.8 (second in NBA).

The Nets averaged 113.4 points per game last season (19th in the league) while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They had a +70 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combined to score 222.9 points per game last season, 1.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrendered 222.3 points per contest last year, 2.2 fewer points than the over/under for this game.

Miami covered 30 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Brooklyn won 43 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 39 times.

Heat and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +3300 +1300 - Nets +12500 +5000 -

