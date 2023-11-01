Next up for the Florida State Seminoles women (7-2) is a matchup versus the UCLA Bruins, beginning at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Florida State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 UCLA N 12:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Drexel A 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Alabama State H 6:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Georgia Tech H 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Wake Forest H 12:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 NC State A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Clemson A 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 North Carolina H 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Virginia Tech H 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Syracuse A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Virginia H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Duke A 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Georgia Tech A 4:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Miami (FL) H 11:00 AM
Thu, Feb 8 Pittsburgh A 7:00 PM

Florida State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UCLA Bruins
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN2

Top Florida State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Ta'Niya Latson 8 17.5 4.3 3.3 1.9 0.1 41.7% (53-127) 20.0% (4-20)
O'Mariah Gordon 9 15.2 3.9 4.2 0.6 0.3 42.3% (47-111) 43.2% (19-44)
Makayla Timpson 9 13.1 9.8 0.6 1.7 3.2 53.8% (50-93) 50.0% (1-2)
Sara Bejedi 9 10.3 3.1 2.3 1.8 0.1 35.2% (32-91) 25.0% (9-36)
Alexis Tucker 9 8.7 4.9 1.8 0.9 0.1 36.5% (27-74) 33.3% (12-36)

