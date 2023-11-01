Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the Florida State Seminoles! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, hat, or other apparel. Keep reading to find out more about the women's team.

Florida State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG O'Mariah Gordon 6 16.3 2.7 3.8 0.7 0.2 Ta'Niya Latson 5 18.6 5.0 2.6 2.2 0.0 Makayla Timpson 6 12.2 9.3 0.5 1.7 3.2 Alexis Tucker 6 11.0 5.2 2.3 1.2 0.0 Sara Bejedi 6 10.3 2.8 2.5 2.0 0.2 Amaya Bonner 6 9.3 3.8 0.7 0.3 0.2 Carla Viegas 6 4.8 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 Sakyia White 6 4.5 4.2 0.2 0.7 0.3 Brianna Turnage 6 1.8 6.0 1.8 0.3 0.0 Avery Treadwell 4 1.8 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.0

Florida State season stats

Florida State has won five games so far this season (5-1).

The Seminoles are 3-0 at home, 1-0 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

When Florida State defeated the Tennessee Volunteers, who are ranked No. 110 in the RPI, on November 9 by a score of 92-91, it was its signature victory of the season thus far.

The Seminoles have put up one victory in two games versus teams in the AP's Top 25 this season.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Florida State has six games remaining against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Florida State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Arkansas H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Kent State H 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Jacksonville H 11:00 AM Sun, Dec 10 UCLA N 12:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Drexel A 2:00 PM

