Florida State's 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign continues (the Seminoles are currently 4-3) on Saturday, December 9 at 1:30 PM ET, versus the South Florida Bulls.

If you're looking to see the Florida State Seminoles in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Florida State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Florida State's next matchup information

Opponent: South Florida Bulls

South Florida Bulls Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Location: FLA Live Arena

FLA Live Arena Broadcast: ACC Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Florida State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Florida State players

Shop for Florida State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Darin Green Jr. 7 14.1 2.7 0.7 1.0 0.1 41.3% (33-80) 39.2% (20-51) Jamir Watkins 7 13.6 6.1 3.6 1.6 0.4 47.2% (34-72) 34.8% (8-23) De'Ante Green 7 8.3 3.6 1.1 0.1 0.6 56.4% (22-39) 14.3% (1-7) Cameron Corhen 6 9.5 3.3 1.0 1.0 0.5 58.1% (25-43) 0.0% (0-1) Baba 7 7.6 4.4 1.3 1.6 1.3 50.0% (21-42) 42.9% (9-21)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.