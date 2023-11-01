Florida State's 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign continues (the Seminoles are currently 4-3) on Saturday, December 9 at 1:30 PM ET, versus the South Florida Bulls.

Upcoming Florida State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 South Florida N 1:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 SMU H 8:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 North Florida H 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Winthrop H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Lipscomb H 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Georgia Tech H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Virginia Tech H 4:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Wake Forest H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Notre Dame A 2:15 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Miami (FL) A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Clemson H 4:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Syracuse A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 North Carolina H 2:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Louisville A 8:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Boston College A 7:00 PM

Florida State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: South Florida Bulls
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Location: FLA Live Arena
  • Broadcast: ACC Network

Top Florida State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Darin Green Jr. 7 14.1 2.7 0.7 1.0 0.1 41.3% (33-80) 39.2% (20-51)
Jamir Watkins 7 13.6 6.1 3.6 1.6 0.4 47.2% (34-72) 34.8% (8-23)
De'Ante Green 7 8.3 3.6 1.1 0.1 0.6 56.4% (22-39) 14.3% (1-7)
Cameron Corhen 6 9.5 3.3 1.0 1.0 0.5 58.1% (25-43) 0.0% (0-1)
Baba 7 7.6 4.4 1.3 1.6 1.3 50.0% (21-42) 42.9% (9-21)

