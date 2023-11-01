Next up for the Florida International Panthers women (5-4) is a matchup away versus the Florida Atlantic Owls, beginning at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 14.

Upcoming Florida International games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 14 Florida Atlantic A 11:00 AM
Mon, Dec 18 Texas State H 12:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Alabama A&M H 12:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Chicago State H 12:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Utah Tech H 1:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Jacksonville State H 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 New Mexico State A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 UTEP A 2:30 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Liberty H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Western Kentucky H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Middle Tennessee H 1:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Louisiana Tech A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Sam Houston A 3:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Middle Tennessee A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Sam Houston H 11:00 AM

Florida International's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Florida Atlantic Owls
  • Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Location: FAU Arena

Top Florida International players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Mya Kone 9 11.3 7.7 0.8 0.6 0.9 37.4% (34-91) 27.7% (13-47)
Ajae Yoakum 9 10.2 5.3 1.2 0.7 0.2 54.2% (32-59) 33.3% (2-6)
Courtney Prenger 9 10.0 4.7 1.0 0.6 0.2 56.9% (37-65) 55.6% (5-9)
Olivia Trice 8 9.4 2.4 2.1 1.5 0.5 41.4% (24-58) 34.3% (12-35)
Angena Belloso 9 6.8 3.1 1.4 1.6 0.0 41.9% (18-43) 42.1% (8-19)

