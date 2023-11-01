Buy Tickets for Florida International Panthers Women's Basketball Games
Next up for the Florida International Panthers women (5-4) is a matchup away versus the Florida Atlantic Owls, beginning at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 14.
Upcoming Florida International games
Florida International's next matchup information
- Opponent: Florida Atlantic Owls
- Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Location: FAU Arena
Top Florida International players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Mya Kone
|9
|11.3
|7.7
|0.8
|0.6
|0.9
|37.4% (34-91)
|27.7% (13-47)
|Ajae Yoakum
|9
|10.2
|5.3
|1.2
|0.7
|0.2
|54.2% (32-59)
|33.3% (2-6)
|Courtney Prenger
|9
|10.0
|4.7
|1.0
|0.6
|0.2
|56.9% (37-65)
|55.6% (5-9)
|Olivia Trice
|8
|9.4
|2.4
|2.1
|1.5
|0.5
|41.4% (24-58)
|34.3% (12-35)
|Angena Belloso
|9
|6.8
|3.1
|1.4
|1.6
|0.0
|41.9% (18-43)
|42.1% (8-19)
