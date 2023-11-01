Next up for the Florida International Panthers women (5-4) is a matchup away versus the Florida Atlantic Owls, beginning at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 14.

Upcoming Florida International games

Florida International's next matchup information

Opponent: Florida Atlantic Owls

Florida Atlantic Owls Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Location: FAU Arena

Top Florida International players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Mya Kone 9 11.3 7.7 0.8 0.6 0.9 37.4% (34-91) 27.7% (13-47) Ajae Yoakum 9 10.2 5.3 1.2 0.7 0.2 54.2% (32-59) 33.3% (2-6) Courtney Prenger 9 10.0 4.7 1.0 0.6 0.2 56.9% (37-65) 55.6% (5-9) Olivia Trice 8 9.4 2.4 2.1 1.5 0.5 41.4% (24-58) 34.3% (12-35) Angena Belloso 9 6.8 3.1 1.4 1.6 0.0 41.9% (18-43) 42.1% (8-19)

