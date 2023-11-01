On deck for the Florida International Panthers (3-7) is a matchup away versus the Florida Atlantic Owls, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13.

Upcoming Florida International games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Wed, Dec 13 Florida Atlantic A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Trinity (FL) H 6:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Stetson H 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Maine H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Utah Tech A 5:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Jacksonville State A 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 New Mexico State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 UTEP H 6:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Liberty A 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Western Kentucky A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Middle Tennessee A 6:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Louisiana Tech H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Sam Houston H 2:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Middle Tennessee H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Sam Houston A 7:30 PM

Florida International's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Florida Atlantic Owls
  • Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: FAU Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Florida International players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Arturo Dean 10 14.1 4.5 5.0 4.4 0.1 44.3% (58-131) 38.7% (12-31)
Dashon Gittens 10 10.4 2.9 2.6 1.8 0.3 37.8% (37-98) 25.6% (11-43)
Jonathan Aybar 9 9.6 4.4 1.7 1.6 0.4 60.4% (32-53) 37.5% (6-16)
Javaunte Hawkins 10 8.4 2.1 1.1 0.6 0.1 38.4% (28-73) 35.7% (20-56)
Petar Krivokapic 10 8.3 1.6 0.9 1.5 0.1 38.7% (29-75) 25.0% (12-48)

