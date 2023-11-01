A matchup at home versus the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs is next on the schedule for the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles women (6-3), on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming FGCU games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Gardner-Webb H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 10 Duke A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Drexel H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Southern Miss H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 28 Webber International H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Jacksonville A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 North Florida A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Stetson A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Queens (NC) H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Kennesaw State H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Lipscomb A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Austin Peay A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Bellarmine A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Eastern Kentucky H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Central Arkansas H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

FGCU's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Alico Arena

Top FGCU players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Uju Ezeudu 9 13.3 7.2 0.9 2.0 0.3 50.0% (46-92) 30.6% (11-36)
Maddie Antenucci 8 11.8 5.0 1.3 1.0 0.1 45.2% (33-73) 32.6% (14-43)
Catherine Cairns 8 11.4 2.4 2.8 1.6 0.1 42.5% (31-73) 34.6% (18-52)
Ajulu Thatha 9 9.3 4.4 0.8 1.7 0.3 47.5% (29-61) 30.8% (8-26)
Brylee Bartram 9 5.1 1.2 0.9 0.2 0.0 34.1% (14-41) 32.5% (13-40)

